New Augusta logo gets commission treatment

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) This is the logo, the recreation department wants to go with a red GO on top of the word Augusta written in script it would go on banners at events and social media.

“It was a marketing piece for us so when you can tag, thinks like GO Augusta, that just helps build our brand to a different audience that we’ve been sharing in the past,” said Recreation and Parks Director Glenn Parker.

The consultants hired to come up with the logo, shared it with commissioners and not everyone is ready to go with it.

Most liked it, but not totally.

“I didn’t like the one, where you had the circle where the go stands out you can hardly see Augusta with the background in the back, the color scheme some of my colleagues didn’t care for it,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

“Did you like the color?

“It matches the city logo, that was our intent with picking that color,” said Parker.

Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle is not surprised there was some concern with the color.

“If they would have brought the Masters Green Logo, in gold somebody would find fault in that,” said Guilfoyle.

The consults are the pros getting paid to come up with the logo, but are being second guessed, as commissioners want to see more options.

“I don’t have a problem with that because consultants we hire consultants to make recommendations it’s ultimately our decision what we go with,” said Parker.

“The hardest thing to do is get people to agree on anything,” said Commissioner Guilfloyle.

There was a commission consensus on going with the Go Augusta, wording, but questions on the best design, city leaders want consultants to come back with three to five color choice other than the red to consider.