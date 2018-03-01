Officials say 16 more flu deaths reported in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State health officials say 16 more people have died in South Carolina after being stricken by the flu.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control said Thursday that the latest deaths bring the state’s total number of flu deaths to 167 since the flu season began in October.

There are some signs of improvement. Health officials say more than 6,300 flu cases were reported across the state. That’s less than half of the number of cases reported just a week earlier. DHEC also says hospitalizations were down more than 180 from the week before.

The flu season usually runs through May.

DHEC says the flu shot is the best protection against the flu. The agency is waiving administrative for the flu shot at its public health clinics.

