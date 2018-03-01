Winter temperatures threatens blueberry farm crops

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF)- Fruit farmers in Georgia could loose thousands of dollars as below freezing temperatures threatens to destroy their crops. Dick Byne, Owner of Byne Blueberry Farm lost all of his crops in March of 2016. In 38 years he’s only lost his crops twice to winter weather. He’s currently testing different methods to prevent his crops from freezing before full bloom.

“Last year we used heat to protect the crop. We had 23 barrels and we put the wood in the barrels. I also used 9 gasoline jets and we also used water but nothing saved anything,” Byne said.

Byne says It takes the crops from two to eight weeks to fully bloom depending on when they’re planted so he’s hoping the weather will hold off until they’re ready. Anything below 28 degrees could devastate his crops.

“When we lose our crop that’s kinda it and we have so many people that depend on it. We’ve got the workers in Waynesboro that need work, my family, and it takes a tremendous amount of income,” Byne said.

Since losing his crops last year, Byne decided to set aside additional stock to plant inside and protect from the freeze. He has over 5,000 potted plants to store in his warehouse where he can monitor the temperature and protect them from the freeze.