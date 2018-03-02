Aiken woman arrested in domestic stabbing incident

WJBF Staff Published: Updated:

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken woman is behind bars, charged in a domestic stabbing.

Aiken County deputies were called to a home on Kip Road, Thursday night just before 10 p.m., in reference to a domestic incident.

Upon arrival, investigators found a man suffering from a stab wound to the chest.

The victim told deputies that he and his common law spouse, 58-year-old Jeannie Nell Davis, got into a fight earlier. During the fight, Davis stabbed him with a kitchen knife.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Davis is charged with Domestic Violence First Degree and is being held at the Aiken County Detention Center.

