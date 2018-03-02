Burke County family needs ADA home after rare bacterial infection takes man’s limbs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – We all have our stories of strength, but one CSRA family defines it after a catastrophic medical scare dramatically changed a husband and father’s life forever.

An arm band worn by this family reads: GRUBISA STRONG – NEVER GIVE UP. It is a small reminder of the big, nearly four month fight Christopher Grubisa sustained.

Sandra Grubisa, Christopher’s mother, shared how the story of triumph started.

“He walked into University Hospital. He will never walk out again,” she said.

Christopher Grubisa’s story is one of hope and strength masked in terror.

“He was admitted.,” his mother continued. “From there all hell broke loose. By 4 o’clock Christopher was on a ventilator. By 7:30 that evening, Nick and I were told by the doctor that Christopher would not survive past midnight.”

A tearful afternoon as Sandra and Nick Grubisa shared how life drastically changed for their son on October 24th. That’s the day he learned pain in his left arm turned to a ferocious form of meningitis, a rare bacterial infection.

“On Saturday they amputated both of Christopher’s feet. As a family we prayed that Christopher could have at least one hand left. On Sunday, Doctor Mullins told us he could not save Christopher’s hands. So, as a result, he is now a quad amputee,” she explained.

The husband and father of three children, ages 8, 5 and 3, suffered a rash from his infection that caused second, third and fourth degree burns. Complications from medications took the limbs of the long-time electrician working for Marko Electric.

His father, Nick Grubisa, called him his hero.

“His endurance, his strength, his faith in God and he never gave up. He’s still not giving up. And he never will give up.”

Christopher’s family pledges to never give up. And that’s his spirit too. But his mother said his days are up and down. The 32-year-old now needs the community’s help. And through the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, wheels are already in motion to build the Grubisa family an ADA house on donated land in Burke County to help him survive when he comes home.

“You woke up this morning with both your arms and both your legs. You were able to get up and get dressed, brush your teeth, brush your hair, put your clothes on. Imagine waking up one day and you not have those things,” Sandra Grubisa explained.

The sheriff’s office stressed while this is a Burke County family, Christopher’s story touches the CSRA and he’s in need of more than $200,000 to take care of his family in a home that can accommodate his life after this tragedy.

To help the Grubisa family achieve this needed goal, visit the GoFundMe page here.