Crews working fatal fire in Appling

By Published: Updated:
Crews were working to put out a fatal fire Friday night on Cottonwood Drive in Appling,, GA.

Appling, GA (WJBF) –  8:59 p.m.

The Columbia County Coroner tells us they believe the deceased are an elderly married couple. Autopsies will be done to confirm their identities.

Appling, GA (WJBF) – Crews are on the scene of a fatal fire in Appling.

It is happening at a home on the 6900th block of Cottonwood Drive.

Glenn Allen, with the Insurance of Fire and Safety Commissioner’s Office, tells us two people are confirmed dead so far.

We don’t have very many details, but be sure to tune into NewsChannel 6 at 10 and 11 for the latest. 

