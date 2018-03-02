Crews working fatal fire in Appling

Appling, GA (WJBF) – 8:59 p.m.

The Columbia County Coroner tells us they believe the deceased are an elderly married couple. Autopsies will be done to confirm their identities.

Appling, GA (WJBF) – Crews are on the scene of a fatal fire in Appling.

It is happening at a home on the 6900th block of Cottonwood Drive.

Glenn Allen, with the Insurance of Fire and Safety Commissioner’s Office, tells us two people are confirmed dead so far.

