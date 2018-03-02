Dominion Energy proposing to merge with SCANA, refund customers for VC Summer and lower rates

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Last summer, work on reactor 2 and 3 came to a halt when SCANA and Santee Cooper pulled the plug on Virgil C. Summer nuclear power plant and customers were left with the $9 billion dollar burden.

A deal from Dominion Energy to absorb SCANA, which is the parent company of South Carolina Electric and Gas, could save the project and put money back in your pocket.

“Within 90 days of the close, Dominion Energy plans to provide a cash payment to all the S.C.E. and G. electric customers across South Carolina,” said Kristen Beckham, External Affairs for Dominion Energy.

Right off the bat, $1.3 billion dollars will be refunded to customers. That means the average homeowner with a $150 dollar electric bill would get a check for around $1,000 dollars.

“So that’s not just your residential customers,” said Beckham. “That’s your churches, that’s municipalities, that’s small business and major industrial customers as well.”

As part of its proposal Dominion Energy will also put some cash down on the failed nuclear expansion debt. That means electric bills will be cut by 7 percent or around $10 dollars for the average customer.

The company also plans to pay off V.C. Summer in 20 years, versus the original plan to do it over the course of 60.

“And then after year 8, rates will continue to decline until V.C. Summer 2 and 3 are fully paid off.” Beckham said.

Still, lawmakers have a lot to consider with this proposal from Dominion Energy. Despite the refunds and rate cuts, as WJBF NewsChannel 6 previously reported the average customers would still end up paying nearly $4,000 dollars over the course of 20 years to fund the reactors.

“There’s a lot of different scenarios that are out there that are being looked at in a way to try to protect the ratepayers,” said South Carolina Senator Tom Young, Jr.

If lawmakers approve the merger, Dominion Energy could take SCANA over by the end of the year. Customers would get their refund within 90 days of the closing of that deal.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.