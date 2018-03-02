Gloverville Elementary school celebrates Read Across America Week

By Published:

AIKEN, Sc. (WJBF)-Gloverville Elementary welcomed several volunteers for Read across America week. The purpose was to promote literacy and expose students to different genres. Principal Mindy Tucker says the event helps students to develop a love of reading.

“Volunteers are able to not only read with the children and show their passion for reading but they’re able to express how they use reading and writing on their daily jobs. It gives them a personal connection to make reading and writing relevant for all of our students,” Tucker said.

Students also dressed up as their favorite book characters. Friday is Dr. Seuss day and student’s will also celebrate the Authors birthday by reading stories and participating in a character parade.

 

 

 

