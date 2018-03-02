Governor Henry McMaster calling for $5M to fund armed officers in schools, lawmakers question where money will come from

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is calling for armed officers at every school in the state, but who will pay for it?

In response to the shooting at a Florida high school, that killed 17 people, McMaster held a school safety summit.

McMaster wants to make students, staff and parents feel safer by hiring armed law enforcement officers for every school in South Carolina.

The Governor is pushing to set aside $5 million dollars for school safety officers.

“A lot of the solutions that are out there would cost additional money and as with any new policy, if it cost more money, where is the money going to come from?” South Carolina Senator Tom Young, Jr. told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

State Superintendent Molly Spearman is on board with McMasters proposal.

Spearman also wants to see the state hire more mental health counselors.

