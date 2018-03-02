Laney Walker Boulevard re-opened at the intersection of R.A. Dent Boulevard

Augusta, GA (WJBF)—Many are relieved now that a local street is back open after construction blocked it off. Augusta University re-opened Laney Walker Boulevard between 15th Street and R.A. Dent Boulevard this week.

NewsChannel 6’s Ashley Osborne talked to people who drive the area often and are glad the road is back open. People who live in the area are looking forward to driving straight through instead of going around like they have done for about the last two years. Students are excited for easier access to their classes and the activity centers.

Laney Walker Boulevard has been closed here near the Health Sciences campus since mid-2016 because of construction at the Georgia Cancer Center. Crews are working on a 78,000 square foot addition that includes a 5-story expansion to the current research facility and an elevated connector stretching across Laney Walker joining the treatment side and the research side of the Cancer Center.

Before the work started, there were talks of closing Laney Walker Blvd. for good. However, neighbors and business owners in the area did not like the idea so the University made a compromise. They narrowed the road and installed speed bumps and large neon walking signs. Students tell NewsChannel 6, the traffic calming measures are working.

For safety reasons, the sidewalks and bike lanes at the intersection of Laney Walker and R.A. Dent are still blocked off. They will continue to be limited for the duration of the construction project. Augusta University expects construction to be finished this fall.

Their website reads, “Augusta University sincerely appreciates the patience demonstrated by the faculty, staff, students and the community through the road detour process.”