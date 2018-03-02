LIVE: Watch Rev. Billy Graham funeral

You can watch the Billy Graham funeral live on courtesy of our sister station, WSPA 7News.

The funeral is set to begin to at noon.

PROGRAM

The following is the official program for Graham’s private funeral service:

11:37 a.m. – Prelude – John Innes, Crusade pianist, Billy Graham Evangelistic Asssociation Instructions to guests – Viktor Hamm, vice president of crusade ministries, Billy Graham Evangelistic Association Seating of the Graham extended family

11:50 a.m. – Seating of President and Mrs. Trump, Vice President and Mrs. Pence, Maj. Edward Bell Graham, grandson of Billy Graham

12 p.m.- Billy Graham’s casket escorted to tent – by immediate family

12:10 p.m. – Until Then – performed by Linda McCrary-Fisher

12:14 p.m. – Welcome – by David Bruce, executive assistant to Billy Graham

12:16 p.m. – Scripture Reading and Invocation (Ephesians 2:4-10) – Donald J. Wilton, senior pastor, First Baptist Church of Spartanburg, SC

12:20 p.m. – Congregational Singing: All Hail the Power of Jesus’ Name – Tom Bledsoe, music director of Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

12:23 p.m. – Family Tributes – Jean Ford, sister of Billy Graham; Virginia “Gigi” Graham, daughter of Billy Graham; Anne Graham Lotz, daughter of Billy Graham; Ruth Graham, daughter of Billy Graham; Nelson “Ned” Graham, son of Billy Graham

12:39 p.m. – Above All – performed by Michael W. Smith

12:43 p.m. – International Tributes – Sami Dagher, paster and church planter from the Middle East; Billy Kim, president of Far East Broadcasting Company, in Korea

12:50 p.m. – Because He Lives – performed by Gaither Vocal Band

12:55 p.m. – Prayer of Thanksgiving – Robert Cunville, associate evangelist, India, Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

12:56 p.m. – Message – Franklin Graham, son of Billy Graham, president and CEO, Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse

1:12 p.m. – Congregational Singing: To God Be the Glory – Tom Bledsoe

1:14 p.m. – Closing Prayer – George E. Battle, Jr., Bishop, St. James African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church in Charlotte, NC

1:16 p.m. – Bagpipe Escort: Amazing Grace – Pipe Major William Boetticher

1:22 p.m. – Postlude – John Innes Instructions to guests – Viktor Hamm



Several of Graham’s family members will serve as pallbearers:

Alex Graham, son of Nelson Edman “Ned”

Edward Graham, son of Franklin

Samuel Graham, son of Ned

Will Graham, son of Franklin

Antony Tchividjian, son of Virginia “Gigi”

Corey Lynch, son-in-law of Franklin

Graham Dienart, son of Ruth

Roy Graham, son of Franklin

Jonathan Lotz, son of Anne

Basyle Tchividjian, son of Gigi

Stephen Tchividjian, son of Gigi

Tullian Tchividjian, son of Gigi

According to a news release, Graham will be buried at the Billy Graham Library Prayer Garden next to his wife, Ruth, located at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association in Charlotte.

“The private ceremony and interment will be held after the funeral service, at the foot of the cross-shaped Prayer Garden on the northeast side of the Billy Graham Library,” from the release.

According to a release, Graham’s grave marker was made of North Carolina stone and Graham selected the John 14:6 as the Bible reference on his marker. The scripture reads: “Jesus answered, ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.’”

Billy Graham

November 7, 1918 – February 21, 2018

Preacher of the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ

John 14:6

According to the release, the Billy Graham Library and the Prayer Garden will be closed to the public until further notice.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – More than a week after Rev. Billy Graham died peacefully at his western North Carolina home, mourners will pay their respects on Friday.

The funeral service is scheduled to start at noon Friday. Though the service is private, it will be televised.

Often called “America’s Pastor,” Rev. Graham spread his Gospel message through broadcast.

Prime-time broadcasts of Billy Graham Crusades began prime-time broadcasts in 1957.

He preached to 215 million people in live audiences and reached hundreds of millions more through television, video, and webcast, according to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA).

Graham’s children are expected to share personal messages.

Graham was a member of First Baptist Church of Spartanburg. The church’s senior pastor, Don Wilton, will read from Scripture and speak.

Rev. Graham will be laid to rest near his childhood home in Charlotte, N.C.