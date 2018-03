GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened about 10:30 Thursday night on the 200 block of Hillview Drive in Graniteville.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

A second man, who also had been shot was found inside a home in a bathroom.

Both were taken to the hospital where one of the victims later died.

Authorities are looking for two armed men, possibly wearing camouflage.