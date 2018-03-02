USC Aiken set for PBC semifinal showdown at Clayton State

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — USC Aiken picked up its first postseason win in four years and snapped an eight-game losing streak to rival Augusta with an 89-79 victory over the Jags in the Peach Belt Conference tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday.

The Pacers are now set for a showdown at top-seeded Clayton State. Although it’s a new stage for the players, the expectation all season has been to compete for a conference title.

“We’re excited, but we are emotionally driven,” senior guard, Henry Bolton III, said. “We all knew this is where we wanted to be at this point in the season. We’re really just embracing it and trying to take advantage of the opportunity.”

“The expectation is to be here every year,” USC Aiken head coach, Mark Vanderslice, said. “The predictions are always different, but for us, we always have a high level of expectations for our guys, and that’s never going to change. We want to come into every game like we’re going to win it and this is going to be no different.”

The game is scheduled to tip at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.