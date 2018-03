COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF Sports) — The Ridge Spring-Monetta boys basketball team came one win short of claiming it’s first state championship since 1955.

“I love my team,” head coach Mark Wright said afterwards. “I mean, they fought for me. I fought for them. We’ve got each other’s back and I’m so proud to make this journey together.”

The Trojans trailed by just four at halftime before Hemmingway pulled away in the second half for a 71-59 win over Ridge Spring-Monetta.