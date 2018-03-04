Congratulations, CT Walker Traditional Magnet School

By Published:
CT Walker named 2018 School of Distinction.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) –  Students at a local school can head to class this week with a pride after earning high marks.  The Richmond County School System announced CT Walker Traditional Magnet School was named a 2018 School of Distinction by the Magnet Schools of America. To receive the national merit award, schools must demonstrate a commitment to raise student academic achievement, promote racial and socioeconomic diversity, provide integrated curriculum and instruction innovation, and create strong family and community partnerships that enhance the school’s magnet theme. Congratulations, CT Walker!

