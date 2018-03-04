Former Mayor of Keysville, GA dies

The former mayor revitalized Keysville.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) –  The CSRA mourns the loss of one Burke County leader who spent several years transforming a community.  The former Mayor of Keysville, Georgia, Emma Gresham, died Friday evening. She was first elected in 1985, reviving an unchartered town that had not been functioning since 1933. Gresham helped develop the water and sewer service, street lights, a fire department, library, post office and constructed a municipal building. She served as mayor until 2005. The portion of State Highway 88 that runs through Keysville is officially the Mayor Emma Gresham Highway. She was 92-years-old.

 

