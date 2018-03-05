Back to back champs: North Augusta girls win state title

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Winning a state championship has become a habit for one local high school basketball team.

It was a day for celebration at North Augusta High School. The girls basketball team added another piece of hardware to their trophy shelf, after they took on Wilson High School in a 4A state championship rematch.

Winning 54 out 55 games in the past two seasons, North Augusta’s coach, Crystal Cummings, wanted her players to understand this season’s end goal.

“This year, we came in as the favorite, from the preseason so that kind of put a target on our back, said Cummings. “We Just face some adversity earlier on in December. We lost our first game in two years, and just to be able to bounce back from that and have to keep pushing hard in practice. So they were different but equally as difficult.”

The number one ranked Yellow Jackets repeated as state champions on Saturday after a 52-34 victory at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.

Assistant coach for the basketball club, Lavonne Marion says, even though they wanted to bring a trophy back home, this year’s championship run was for them.

“I feel like last years it was a lot of pressure because it was the first time we have ever been to State,” said Marion. “So it was, ‘okay what is North Augusta going to do?’ This year it was more so, okay we got to do this for ourselves, like we got to win this for ourselves and nobody else matters right now.”

The students and staff supported their Lady Yellow Jackets with a parade as they walked throughout the school showing off their trophy.

Even though they won last year, the school celebrated as if it was the first title.

Sophomore, Jamani Ingram, who plays shooting guard and point guard, is excited to help her team bring home the gold and is eager to repeat next year.

“Same mission as this year,” said Ingram.”Go out there get a dub [Win], get another championship and work hard at all times.”

Coach Cummings says she credits the effort of her student athletes. She adds that It just not about sports, these players are great on and off the court.

It was a balanced attack for the Yellow Jackets, all eight players that played scored..Amari young had the team high with 13 points with 17 rebounds.