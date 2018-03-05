One person dead after crash on River Road in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a head on collision in Burke County off River Road near Highway 80.

According to Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.

River Road, in that area, will remain closed until the Georgia State Patrol can complete its investigation and next of kin notified.

This accident is the 13th crash with injuries, 5 which required EMS transport to the hospital, along River Road since January 1st.

