Local officer killed in line of duty honored more than 100 years after his death

Augusta, GA (WJBF)— Local hidden history now uncovered. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office added a name to their list of those lost in the line of duty.

New research lead to the discovery of an officer who was shot and killed more than 100 years ago. RCSO will add his name to the list of local fallen heroes on the Robert Forsythe Memorial, which is on the Riverwalk in Downtown Augusta.

This lost piece of history was first discovered by a local man who was researching his family history. He learned one of his distant relatives was an officer who was shot while serving an arrest warrant in February 1913.

“It’s my great, great, great uncle—Richard Duncan,” Scott Herron explains.

Herron came across the name while sifting through the Augusta Chronicle’s archives as part of his family history research. None of his living relatives knew who Richard Duncan was so Herron kept digging.

“I found his obituary in the Augusta Chronicle and it said that he had been shot so I did a little bit more research and found some more news stories. I found out he was an Augusta Policeman and he was apprehending a fugitive at the time when he was shot,” Herron describes.

The articles explain how the man his great, great, great uncle was tasked with arresting was wanted for theft in 1913.

“[He was] accused of stealing his neighbors pigs of all things!” Herron says with a smile.

Captain Allan Rollins with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says this revelation came as a surprise to them as well.

“It was crazy! Capt. Rollins said. “None of us knew anything about it. We thought we knew everybody, but apparently we didn’t. We’re always willing to learn.”

The Sheriff’s office got to work doing their own digging. They found Richard Duncan’s death certificate, the embalming bill and the records showing the plot where he was buried. There is no headstone, but Duncan was buried at the West View Cemetery, which is near the Croc Center in Augusta. Signs outside the cemetery show it was established in 1900.

RCSO was also able to get Richard Duncan’s name added to both the state and national memorials for fallen officers.

“They went above and beyond the call of duty to find out everything that they could so he could get his name on the wall in Washington D.C. and a couple other places,” said Herron.

Herron is headed to Washington D.C. in May. His great, great, great uncle’s name will be unveiled at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. All of this happening more than 105 years after Richard Duncan’s death.

Herron says, “There’s been a lot of work involved in getting his name on there so I felt that the best thing I should do is be there to see it.”

Prior to the ceremony in D.C., there will be a memorial service in Forsyth, GA. Duncan will be honored there as well.