Man arrested after stealing Frances McDormand’s Oscar trophy

WJBF Staff Published:
Frances McDormand
Frances McDormand accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say a man has been arrested for stealing Frances McDormand’s Oscars trophy after the Academy Awards.

Officer Rosario Herrera, a police spokeswoman, says 47-year-old Terry Bryant was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of felony grand theft. She says he was being held on $20,000 bail Monday morning.

Authorities say the Oscar was allegedly stolen during the Governors Ball after party. Herrera said Bryant had a ticket for the event.

McDormand received the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

A telephone number for Bryant couldn’t immediately be located and it wasn’t clear if had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s