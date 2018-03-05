Oscars 2018: Complete winners list

Guillermo del Toro
Guillermo del Toro, winner of the awards for best director and best picture for "The Shape of Water," poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

(ABC NEWS) – Here is the complete list:

Supporting Actor

  • Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
  • Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
  • Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
  • Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER

Makeup and Styling

  • Darkest Hour – WINNER
  • Victoria & Abdul
  • Wonder

Costume Design

  • Beauty and the Beast
  • Darkest Hour
  • Phantom Thread – WINNER
  • The Shape of Water
  • Victoria & Abdul

Documentary Feature

  • Last Men in Aleppo
  • Strong Island
  • Icarus – WINNER
  • Faces Places
  • Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Sound Editing

  • Baby Driver
  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Dunkirk – WINNER
  • The Shape of Water
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Sound Mixing

  • Baby Driver
  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Dunkirk – WINNER
  • The Shape of Water
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Production Design

  • Beauty and the Beast
  • Blade Runner 2049
  • The Shape of Water – WINNER
  • Dunkirk
  • Darkest Hour

Foreign Language Film

  • A Fantastic Woman (Chile) – WINNER
  • The Insult (Lebanon)
  • Loveless (Russia)
  • On Body and Soul (Hungary)
  • The Square (Sweden)

Supporting Actress

  • Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
  • Allison Janney, I, Tonya – WINNER
  • Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
  • Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
  • Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Short Film – Animated

  • Dear Basketball – WINNER
  • Negative Space
  • Garden Party
  • Lou
  • Revolting Rhymes

Animated Featured

  • The Boss Baby
  • The Breadwinner
  • Coco – WINNER
  • Ferdinand
  • Loving Vincent

Visual Effects

  • Blade Runner 2049 – WINNER
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
  • Kong: Skull Island
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi
  • War for the Planet of the Apes

Film Editing

  • Baby Driver
  • Dunkirk – WINNER
  • I, Tonya
  • The Shape of Water
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Documentary Short Subject

  • Edith+Eddie
  • Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405 – WINNER
  • Heroin(e)
  • Knife Skills
  • Traffic Stop

Short Film – Live Action

  • DeKalb Elementary
  • The Eleven O’Clock
  • My Nephew Emmett
  • The Silent Child – WINNER
  • Watu Wote: All of Us

Adapted Screenplay

  • Call Me By Your Name – WINNER
  • The Disaster Artist
  • Molly’s Game
  • Mudbound
  • Logan

Original Screenplay

  • The Big Sick
  • Get Out – WINNER
  • Lady Bird
  • The Shape of Water
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Cinematography

  • Blade Runner 2049 – WINNER
  • Darkest Hour
  • Dunkirk
  • Mudbound
  • The Shape of Water

Original Score

  • Dunkirk
  • Panthom Thread
  • The Shape of Water – WINNER
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Original Song

  • “Mighty River,” Mudbound
  • “Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name
  • “Remember Me,” Coco – WINNER
  • “Stand Up for Something,” Marshall
  • “This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

Best Director

  • Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
  • Jordan Peele,Get Out
  • Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
  • Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water – WINNER

Lead Actor

  • Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
  • Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
  • Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
  • Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour – WINNER
  • Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Lead Actress

  • Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
  • Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER
  • Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
  • Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
  • Meryl Streep, The Post

Best Picture

  • Call Me By Your Name
  • Darkest Hour
  • Dunkirk
  • Get Out
  • Lady Bird
  • Phantom Thread
  • The Post
  • The Shape of Water – WINNER
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

 

