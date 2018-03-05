Vote to create downtown parking subcommittee

By Published:
Augusta Officials Looking At Downtown Parking Plan (Image 1)

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF)Parking in downtown Augusta could be getting a lot more city attention.

With the Broad Street area growing parking is becoming more critical downtown.

Tuesday Commissioners are scheduled to vote on creating a downtown parking sub-committee.

Officials say its something Commissioners need to address.

” I think you put all the stakeholders, in the room i think the mayor has been working on it a little bit getting those individuals involved it’s obviously going to be a commission decision but we’ve got to do something,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

Frantom says a plan where visitors downtown pay to park, needs to be one options the subcommittee considers.

