AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a bank robbery suspect.

It happened Saturday at 9:20 a.m. at the Fifth Third Bank on Peach Orchard Road.

The sheriff’s office tells us the suspect , a black man dressed in all black, entered the rear of the south entrance with a riffle strapped to his shoulder and demanded money.

He was last seen taking off in a dark gray Cadillac down Circular Drive.

If you have any information, call (706) 821-1026 or 821-1080