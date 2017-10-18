Commissioner says Regency Mall should pay all it’s storm water fees

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Some Augusta city leaders disagree on whether they should let a sizeable storm water bill slide.

As we’ve exclusively reported Regency Mall did not get a storm water bill for 19 months after the program started.

So the city has missed out on about 14O-thousand dollars in payments.

We wanted to know if commissioners believed Regency should be back charged for the fees the city should have collected

We will reach some sort of compromise but the money is due us and we should make some type of arrangement not to hit them all at one time but to collect the money because we need the revenue,” said Commissioner Andrew Jefferson

“We’re going to make a mistake or two in there at least we didn’t make the mistake over-charging some one the irony of that is they are paying it now I really don’t have an argument with that that was a mistake on our part and we have to own up and own our own mistakes,” says Commissioner Sammie Sias.

The mall didn’t get a billed until Commission Sean Frantom inquired about it after the mall was selected as the site of the new James Brown arena.

The Engineering department blames a computer glitch for the mall not getting it’s storm water bills.

Mall owners haven’t yet paid their August and September bills, the October bill goes out next week.